IND vs USA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Match

India National Cricket Team vs United States of America National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming: India Under-19 won the toss and elected to bowl against the United States Under-19 in the opening Group A match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at Queens Sports Club on Thursday, January 16, 2026. India will look to reclaim the title after finishing runners-up in the 2024 edition, where they lost the final to Australia. India is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having won the trophy five times. Australia follows with four titles. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

On the hunt for a 6⃣th ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 🏆



Best wishes to our U19 boys, who begin their #U19WorldCup 2026 campaign today against USA U19 🙌



Follow LIVE on https://t.co/hIL8Vefajgpic.twitter.com/e21SUkF1J6 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2026

USA U-19 vs India U-19 Live Streaming Info

• Match: India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A

• Date: Thursday, Jan. 15

• Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

• Match time: 1 p.m. IST

• Toss time: 12:30 p.m. IST

• Live telecast: Star Sports Network

• Live streaming: JioHostar app and website

USA U-19 vs India U-19​​​​​​​ Playing 11s

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

United States of America U19 (Playing XI): Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi