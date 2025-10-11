IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: West Indies 140/4, Trail India by 378 Runs at Stumps

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reduced West Indies to 140 for four at stumps on day two of the second Test after posting a massive first-innings total of 518 for five declared on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were the main architects of the West Indies’ top-order collapse. Jadeja took three wickets for 37 runs while Yadav picked one for 45. The visitors trailed India by 378 runs at the end of play with Shai Hope on 31 not out and Tevin Imlach on 14 not out.

Earlier, India declared their innings at 518 for five. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 175 off 258 balls. Captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129 off 196 deliveries.

India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98)

West Indies 1st innings: 140 for 4 in 43 overs (Alick Athanaze 41, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/37)