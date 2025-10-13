IND vs WI, 2nd Test Day 4: India Need 121 Runs to Win as West Indies Bowled Out for 390 in Second Innings 

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets each as West Indies were bowled out for 390 in the final session of the fourth day of the second and final Test against India on Monday, October 13, 2025.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤!



Jasprit Bumrah wraps up the innings with his 3⃣rd wicket ☝️#TeamIndia need 1⃣2⃣1⃣ runs to win the match and the series 👍



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRzj4G#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/N0Z0vsZwkL — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2025

The visitors had slipped from 212 for 2 to 311 for 9 before a resilient 79-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Justin Greaves, who remained 50 not out, and Jayden Seales, who scored 32, delayed India’s progress. Bumrah dismissed Seales to end the West Indies innings.

Earlier, India had posted 518 for 5 declared. West Indies’ innings were boosted by centuries from opener John Campbell, who scored 115, and Shai Hope, who made 103. The pair added 177 runs for the third wicket, giving the team a strong response in their final outing of the tour.

IND vs WI Full Scorecard: India 518 for 5 declared. West Indies 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103, Justin Greaves 50 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3 for 104, Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 44). Target for India: 121 runs.