IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV and Online

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match, part of the West Indies tour of India 2025, will be played from Friday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 14. India lead the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the first Test at Ahmedabad. The home team will look to continue their strong form and complete a 2-0 whitewash. West Indies, led by Roston Chase, will aim to bounce back and put up a better show with both bat and ball. Cricket fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network. The match will be televised on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming Info

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Dates: October 10–14, 2025

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Toss Timing: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada)

Shubman Gill said the wicket looks good for batting on the first day. He added that the team wants to stay consistent and repeat their performance from the first Test. "We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have got the same team," he said after winning the toss.

West Indies captain Roston Chase said the pitch looks dry and he is not worried. He added that the team wants to bat consistently throughout the day and mentioned two changes in their side. "We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket," Roston Chase said.

Weather and Pitch Report of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Rain is likely during the match in Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, while the minimum may drop to 20°C.

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be good for batting in the first two days. Fast bowlers may find some swing early in the day, especially during the cooler hours. Batters who remain patient are likely to score well in the middle sessions when the sun is strong.

Spin bowlers are expected to play a bigger role from the third day. Reverse swing may also come into play later in the match. Historically, scores decline as the match progresses. The average first innings total at this venue is 340 runs, dropping to 163 in the fourth innings.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11s

(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales