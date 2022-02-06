Ind vs WI: We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, says Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard feels the visitors need to get better with techniques if they want to win the ODI series against India.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets. Rohit hit a 50 to lead the hosts' charge.

"Of course, losing with 22 overs to spare is not ideal. Not being able to bat 50 overs - we've got to take stock of that. We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, again myself included," Pollard said after the game.

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets.

"Having said that, not the result we wanted, but credit to the guys for turning up. It has been a difficult last three days. It was pretty wet and the ball was sliding on [later in the evening]. When we batted, it held up and spun," said Pollard.

The West Indies skipper also mentioned the positive the visitors are taking from the first ODI.

"We have to find a way. The lower-order batting from Jason and Fabian. Joseph and Akeal Hosein did the work for us with the ball. Those were the positives. We will come back and see what happens," said Pollard.

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor