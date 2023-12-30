IND-W v AUS-W: Sneh Rana suffers collision; Harleen comes in as concussion substitute

Mumbai, Dec 30 The Indian Women's cricket team suffered a setback during the second ODI against Australia Women when allrounder Sneh Rana had to be withdrawn from the match because of a collision suffered while fielding during the match played at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Sneh Rana complained of a headache after a collision with Pooja Vastrakar while preventing a run and needed the physio's attention.

Later, she was taken for scans and the BCCI medical team decided that she would not take any further part in the match.

Harleen Deol came in as a concussion substitute.

In the 25th over of Australia's innings, Rana, who was fielding at short third man, collided head-on with Vastrakar, who was fielding at backward point, while they were trying to stop the ball from going to the boundary.

Sneh Rana had bowled her quota of 10 overs, taking 1-59, in the match.

