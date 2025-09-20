IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Australia Women Final Match

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat in the third ODI against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The three-match series is tied 1-1 after India’s dominant 102-run win in the second game. The win came after an eight-wicket loss in the first match and has lifted India’s confidence ahead of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup at home. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioStar app and website.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team’s focus remains on playing their best cricket. "We talk about playing good cricket, doesn't matter what we do first or second. Playing our best cricket, that is something that always keeps us in the game. Want to go in with the same positive mindset today. Same XI for us," she said during the toss.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said her team plans to bat first and put pressure on India in the heat. "Going to have a bat today. Let them run around in the heat today and see how they go. Had a bad day which doesn't define us as a group. We know what we need to do. Need to create more pressure for longer periods of time. Just adapting quickly to different conditions is going to be important. Start times will be a little different (in the WC). Two changes," Healy said.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info

Date: Saturday, September 20

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioStar app and website

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Weather Report and Pitch Report of Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi​​​​​​​

Delhi is expected to experience hot weather during the match, with no chance of rain. Temperatures could reach around 36 degrees Celsius, and humidity is likely to remain between 50 and 55 percent. Players may have to deal with the heat on the field.

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is considered a paradise for batters. It offers little assistance to bowlers and remains dry and flat. This surface has produced many high-scoring matches in the past. Although dew may affect play in the late evening, the pitch has generally favored the team chasing a target in white-ball cricket.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt