"Indeed very heart-touching moment for me": Sachin Tendulkar after inauguration of SRT 100

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday expressed his views on SRT 100 - a boardroom at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, named to recognise his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket.

In a special tribute to two of India's most celebrated cricketing icons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dedicated two rooms at its office here to Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

"First of all, thank you so very much to Roger, Saikyaji, Rajiv Rai, and Rohan. Thank you all the BCCI bearers and officials. You won't believe this is the first time I am seeing like this in real life. Because this is where it all started for me. A room being named after me, it is indeed a very heart-touching moment for me," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video posted on Instagram by the Indian Cricket Team

"We just spoke some time ago spoke about how the first door where I went to Pakistan in 1989 was and where the first office of BCCI was. Bang opposite BCCI in the pavilion, a small room was there, and I still remember visiting that place. From there to this place, it's a remarkable transformation. This is the door that I was talking about," the former India opener added.

The presence of Tendulkar and Gavaskar at the BCCI office made the occasion even more memorable. Both players have played pivotal roles in shaping Indian cricketGavaskar as the original batting great who fearlessly took on the best in the world during the 1970s and '80s, and Tendulkar as the modern-day maestro whose records and aura defined a cricketing era.

The tribute by BCCI is not just symbolic but serves as a lasting reminder of the standards, dedication, and spirit that these two legends brought to Indian cricket. With their names etched into the very walls of the cricketing body they once represented with pride, their legacy is now a permanent fixture at the heart of Indian cricket administration.

