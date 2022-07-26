Independent review finds Cricket Scotland institutionally racist

An independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland has found the governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be "institutionally racist". The report, which was described as a "wake up call for Scottish sport", found 448 examples of institutional racism. A review was commissioned by sportscotland, the national funding body, last year after Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh said they had suffered racist abuse.The entire board of Cricket Scotland on Sunday resigned with immediate effect ahead of the release of a racism report in the sport. The board sent the letter of resignation to the Interim Chief Executive Officer Gordan Arthur on Sunday morning ahead of the report to be published on Monday, coming after multiple allegations of racism and discrimination by players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh were made last year.

The report authors were told of a range of examples of racism experienced by participants across all areas of cricket, which led to referrals being made to Police Scotland as hate crimes, as well as Cricket Scotland.Sixty-eight individual concerns have been referred for further investigation. These include 31 allegations of racism against 15 different people, two clubs and one regional association, reports Sky Sports.These allegations include racial abuse, the use of inappropriate language, favouritism to young, white children from public schools and a lack of transparent selection process for non-white players. In some cases, multiple concerns have been raised against the same individual.Investigators said contributors had “clearly witnessed or experienced racism, discrimination and persistent micro-aggressions based on race during their role as a coach, umpire or player”.