India 226/4 against England; Harmanpreet, Yastika seek to build innings (Day 1, Tea)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and middle-order batter Yastika Bhatia have stitched a partnership to rebuild the innings after the team lost two wickets in the second session on the first day of the one-off Test against England.

Ahead of Tea, India were 226/4 in 46 overs, with Harmanpreet and Yastika unbeaten on 25(41) and 15(18) respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh stitched up 115-run partnership to helm Indian innings. However, Sophie Ecclestone got the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Satheesh who was on 69 (76 balls).

Jemimah too lost her wicket soon after with Lauren Bell taking the wicket.

Harmanpreet won the toss and chose to bat. India women enjoyed a session where runs came at a brisk pace despite the loss of two wickets.

Smriti Mandhana was castled by Lauren Bell for 17 while youngster Shafali Verma was completely deceived by Kate Cross.

Jemimah and Satheesh added 89 runs with their counterattack on the English bowlers. England are looking for their first Test win since 2014.

India are playing their first home Test after nine long years.

Brief Score: India 228/4 (Shubha Satheesh 69, Jemimah Rodrigues 68; Lauren Bell 2-44) vs England.

