India all-rounder Shardul Thaukr undergoes surgery

New Delhi [India], June 12 : India all-rounder Shardul Thakur underwent a successful foot surgery.

Shardul was a part of the Mumbai team that lifted their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Operated successfully. Now June 2024 vs May 2019."

Shardul made his last appearance for the Indian team in December last year against South Africa. During India's tour of South Africa, he featured in the first Test match at Centurion.

India lost the game by an innings and 32 runs. During the game, Shardul 26 runs in the match and took a wicket in 19 overs. During his spell, he conceded 101 runs at an economy of 5.31.

For Mumbai, he made five appearances and picked 16 wickets at an economy of 3.18. With the bat, he struck 255 runs at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 78.70 with a century and a fifty and a best score of 109.

He scored a century against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal, continuing his series of fine performances in big matches, something he has also done for the Indian team in Test cricket.

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League, he featured for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

For CSK, in nine matches, he scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 123.53. With the ball, he picked up five wickets at an economy of 9.76.

CSK's title defence ended following their defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK ended the season in the fifth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.392.

He was left out of India's 15-player squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

