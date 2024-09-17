"India are firm favourite for this series, won't take Bangladesh lightly": Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu feels India are the firm favourite to win the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

The two-match series will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second red-ball game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

Bangladesh will step into the MA Chidambaram Stadium with hopes of continuing their remarkable form in Test format.

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan with a 2-0 series win on their turf for the first time.

Despite Bangladesh's hot form, India are the on-paper favourite in the series. The Rohit Sharma-led side hold the second spot in the ICC Test rankings, while, Bangladesh are on ninth.

Rayudu believes India are the favourites to stamp their authority in the series and won't take the visitors lightly despite the huge gap between their Test rankings.

"I feel the Indian team won't take Bangladesh lightly. I feel India are firm favourite for this series," Rayudu told ANI.

The upcoming red-ball series against Bangladesh will mark the first Test assignment of the new Gautam Gambhir regime.

New bowling coach Morne Morkel officially began his sting after linking up with the team in Chennai during the training camp.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina is curious to see how Morkel will fare in his new role and told ANI, "The pressure will be different. India is practicing a lot. I have played a lot of matches for CSK. There is a lot of heat. You need to get used to that. The team's fitness level is good. Virat was diving, Rohit was swimming. I am curious and excited to see how Morne Morkel will do."

India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

