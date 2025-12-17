India B outclass India A by 83 runs in the opening match of Physical Disability T20 Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Opener Wasim Iqbal slammed a brilliant 66 off 51 balls to help India B beat India A by 83 runs in the first game of the three-match Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium.

After opting to field, India A struggled to control the India B batting line-up as Iqbal led the way for India B. Iqbal shared a 77-run second-wicket stand with Vikrant Keni. After that, India B continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Iqbal ended with five boundaries and seven sixes. For India A, the best bowler was Jeetendra VN (2-23), as per a release.

For India B, the other batter to impress was GS Shiva (41). India B ended with 170 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, India A struggled from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only number eight, Akash Patil (30), showed some fight, but that was not enough.

India A was bowled out for a paltry 87 in 16.5 overs. For India B, the best bowler was right-arm medium-pacer Ganesh Pisal (4-25).

The second and third matches of the series will be played on Wednesday (17 December) and Thursday (18 December). This series is part of a warm-up for upcoming international assignments.

This was the first big game for most of the players at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the venue where India won the 2011 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)'s support for the series, a state association affiliated to the BCCI, has been a massive boost for the series.

"Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has always been a pioneer in taking progressive initiatives for the betterment of the game, and hosting the Physically Disabled T20 Cricket Series adds yet another meaningful milestone to that legacy. MCA will continue to extend its wholehearted support to such initiatives and remain committed to promoting inclusive cricket, where talent, determination and passion take centre stage," said Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Brief Scores: India B: 170-9 in 20 overs (Wasim Iqbal 66, GS Shiva 41, Vikrant Keni 23; Jeetendra VN 2-23) bt India A 87 in 16.5 overs (Akash Patil 30; Ganesh Pisal 4-25)-by 83 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor