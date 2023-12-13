India batter Cheteshwar Pujara re-signs with Sussex for 2024 season

New Delhi, Dec 13 India’s veteran right-handed batter Cheteshwar Pujara has re-signed with Sussex for the 2024 domestic cricket season in England, said the County club on Wednesday.

Pujara, who last played Tests for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June, will be linking up with Sussex for a third season running and will be available for the side’s first seven County Championship games. In his 18 County Championship appearances for Sussex, Pujara has accumulated an astonishing 1863 runs at average of 64.24, including eight centuries and three half-centuries.

"I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn’t be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family. I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success," said Pujara in a statement.

His highest score for Sussex came against Derbyshire in 2022 when he made 231, when he shared a stand of 351 with Tom Haines, who also chalked up a double century. In 2023, his highest score of 151 came against Gloucestershire, a knock that included 20 fours and two sixes.

“I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season. He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team,” said Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

Apart from Pujara, Australia duo of Daniel Hughes and Nathan McAndrew and West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales will be the other overseas signings for Sussex in the 2024 season.

“We are all very pleased to welcome Dan to Hove, he is a top-class player and has vast amounts of experience. We are all very much looking forward to working with him and enjoying how he helps our team on and off the field,” added Farbrace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor