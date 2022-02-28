India batter Smriti Mandhana 'stable' after being struck on head

Indian team opener Smriti Mandhana is stable after being struck on the head in a warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor who expected a delayed concussion.

After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting and therefore she had to leave the field retired hurt.

"As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable," BCCI in a statement said.

"Her progress will be monitored by the medical team and a decision on her participation in the next match will be taken accordingly," the statement added.

India defeated South Africa in the warm-up fixture by 2 runs on Sunday.

