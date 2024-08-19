India batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Rakhi with his sister

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Monday celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival with his sister Dinal Yadav.

The right-handed batter shared a clip on Instagram where he is giving a high-five to his sister. He also wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan, MADNESS top level."

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India's new T20I team after the team's ICC T20 World Cup triumph under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who announced his retirement from T20Is after the marquee event, paving the way for Suryakumar's rise to leadership status.

In his first series as a full-time T20I captain against Sri Lanka last month, he emerged as a victorious captain. India beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 in the series held in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

In the three-match series, Suryakumar scored 92 runs at an average of 30.66, with one half-century and best score of 58. He also took two wickets.

However, in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India displayed a sloppy performance and lost the series 2-0. The first game was tied while, in the second and third games, India conceded a 32 and 110-run loss respectively.

In the upcoming days, India will take on Bangladesh in a two-game Test series which will kick off from September 19. India and Bangladesh will also face each other in a three-game T20I series.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Indian festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries.

