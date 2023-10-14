Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan, former opener Gautam Gambhir said that though India is a better team, they will have to play good cricket for 100 overs of the marquee World Cup match since Pakistan also has match-winners.

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be keen to extend their seven-match winning streak against Pakistan in ODI World Cup while the latter will be looking to end improve their record.

"Pakistan is also is a good team. They also have match winners. I am sure that the Indian team will stay alert. They have to play quality cricket for 100 overs, only then they can win this match. India is a better team, but they will have to play great cricket to earn a victory," Gambhir, former Indian opener, told ANI.

India registered a comprehensive win against Pakistan in the

Asia Cup last month.

Both India and Pakistan have won two matches ahead of Saturday's clash.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

