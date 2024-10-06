Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : India captain Suryakumar Yadav is satisfied with having a "good headache" while weighing in his bowling optionsthat features a wide variety of talented players on display during the 1st T20I against Bangladesh.

India were relentless with the bat and ball as they cruised to a 7-wicket win with consummate ease. A squad that was a mix of youngsters brimming with talent and experienced stars gave plenty of delight to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the India fans.

With a pool of all-rounders and skilful bowlers, India all-in-all had eight bowling options, and six got the opportunity to try their hand with the ball.

All six kept things tight, stuck to their line and kept Bangladesh batters silent throughout the first inning. The dynamic India batter is pleased to have such bowling depth and feels it is a good thing for the team.

"It's a good headache to have when you are on the field on whom to bowl. Every time you have an extra option, it's a good thing," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation.

After months and months of wait, Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav, who tested the speed gun to its limits, finally appeared in India colours.

The fans finally saw Mayank in operation, and he didn't disappoint by mixing up his sheer pace with a couple of deliveries that notched up 135kph. He had a sole wicket to his name in his debut T20I appearance and gave away 21 runs in his four-over spell.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were clinical during their spells, and the spinners perfectly backed the pacers, which allowed India to assert its control.

In the batting department, it was a usual business for India. The opening batters went berserk in the powerplay, and the next in line maintained the flow of runs by keeping the healthy run rate intact.

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in our team meetings, and it worked out. The way the guys showed character playing on a new ground and the way we batted, it was great," the Indian skipper added.

There were a couple of concerns in the field for India, with debutant Nitish Reddy dropping a catch and a couple of marginal errors.

Suryakumar asserted that the Indian team will focus on the areas that they need to improve on and said, "You learn something new with every new game. There are always a few areas to improve on. We will sit down and talk about it in the next game."

