Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 : India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that the toss was "crucial" in the World Cup final but it is not something that the team can "complain about".

Australia claimed the record sixth World Cup title with a stunning six-wicket victory against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and put India to bat looking to restrict the Men in Blue at a below-par score.

India despite suffering an early blow with Gill departing for 4, got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma launching fireworks in the powerplay.

But the Men in Blue struggled to put up runs on the board in the middle overs which allowed the Baggy Greens to exercise control. In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to scalp three wickets in the powerplay but failed to continue the dominance in the middle overs.

Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) unlike Indian batters picked up boundaries at regular intervals and guided Australia across the finishing line.

After the game, Mhambrey pointed out the contrast in the batting conditions in both innings and said in a video posted by Olympics.com, "If you look at it, I would say yes it did make a difference. I thought the way the wicket played in the first innings and the second innings there was a contrast. So I think definitely toss was crucial. But I don't think that is something we can complain about. What is important for us, for me and the team's perspective is that we tried our best. In terms of the effort, everyone gave their best. That is what we expect."

Coming to the match, India was bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

