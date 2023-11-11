India coach Rahul Dravid reveals one quality that makes Shreyas Iyer a special player for No.4 spot

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 : India head coach Rahul Dravid feels "temperament" is a factor that makes Shreyas Iyer a special player at the No.4 spot ahead of their final group stage clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup.

Before India's clash against South Africa and Sri Lanka, Iyer got off to the ideal start but failed to convert it to big scores. But against the Proteas (82) and the Lions (77), he shifted through gears took his game to a different level and played a crucial role in India's unbeaten run.

On the eve of India's clash against the Dutch team, Dravid talked about how temperament has been Iyer's biggest asset while batting, something which he has shown right from the beginning when he used to play for India A.

"He brings temperament. I think one of the things Shreyas has shown us is right from the time that I have seen him as sort of an India A, he came and played India A when I was coaching those days. And I think one of the things that's really stood out about me is his temperament, the way he handles success, failure. You just look at even some of his knocks under pressure, how he's able to actually bring the best out of himself under those pressure situations," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

Rahul further went on to point out the number of times Iyers has produced match-winning knocks for the Men in Blue under critical situations. But he also admitted that Iyer's approach won't always yield results.

"I think Shreyas, one of the things that does stand out. Look at some of his test innings, look at how he started his test debut. Look at some of the critical knocks he's played for us. Even in the two years that I've been here, I mean, Bangladesh, you know that game, under extreme pressure, who's the guy who stands up? Ash and Shreyas, guys like that who incredible temperament, incredible strength of mind, and I think that's, that's what has held him in really good stead. He's terrific temperamentally. So, when someone like him does well, you know he's going to make big contributions. It may not always work out, but when it does, you know someone like him is going to make a big play," Dravid added.

After making eight appearances Iyer has scored 293 runs in the World Cup with a batting average of 36.62. The right-handed batter will be looking to add more to his tally against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

