India confident despite New Zealand's lead in third Test of ICC World Test Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : At stumps on Day 2 of the third Test in the ICC World Test Championship series, New Zealand held a lead of 143 runs with one wicket remaining.

Despite the challenging nature of the pitch, India's top scorer from the first innings, Shubman Gill, expressed confidence that they could chase down any target set by New Zealand.

"It's all about one good partnership when you are chasing a total which is around 150-160. If you have one good partnership of 70-80 runs, then the match is done. So that's what the conversation will be amongst the batters to have that one good partnership," Gill said, as quoted by ICC.

Shubman Gill, who was India's highest scorer in the first innings with 90 off 146 balls, forged an important partnership with Rishabh Pant at the start of Day 2. The pair added 96 runs in just 114 deliveries, putting early pressure on New Zealand. Gill highlighted the impact this partnership had on the New Zealand bowlers and mentioned that the plan is to replicate it again.

"And then when you know, even for the fielding team, once there is a 70-80 run partnership, even when we saw today, then when you are chasing 150, the body language of the opposition also drops. So that's what we will try to do, have one good partnership," he added.

When asked about the team's strategy and his approach as a batter, Gill emphasized India's determination to avoid a clean sweep by New Zealand. He noted that while New Zealand has already secured the series, crucial World Test Championship points are still at stake, underscoring the importance of this match.

"It's all about being calculative. I think if everybody is going to have their personal plans which are going to align with the team plan. And if a certain batter thinks that's the best way for him to be able to score runs on that wicket, yeah, for sure," he emphasized.

India are determined to avoid losing this Test and prevent a series whitewash, and Gill's confidence reflects the team's fighting spirit as they aim to turn the game in their favour.

"Definitely, each and every match we play is critical and will determine if we're going to make it into the World Test Championship. So, every match we play, we're going to come with full intensity and play as best as we can," Gill noted.

