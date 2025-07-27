"India cricket is in safe hands": Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill's heroic performance in Manchester test

Manchester [UK], July 27 : Former Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik praised India's Test captain Shubman Gill after his fourth hundred in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Gill carved his name alongside legends as he smashed his fourth century of the seriesa superbly composed 103 on the final day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

While India still trailed by 88 runs at the time of his dismissal, Gill had already created history. In terms of overall World Test Championship (WTC) numbers, Gill's record continues to grow stronger.

He now has nine centuries in the WTC era, equalling former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's tallyalthough Gill has done it in just 67 innings compared to Rohit's 69.

"This young boy from Punjab, setting it alight in England. There were questions about him as a batter, and he's put that to bed. He's been outstanding. He's taken to leadership like a duck to water. India cricket is in safe hands," Karthik said on air, as quoted from Sky Sports.

As the series stands, Gill has already amassed an unbeaten 722 runs, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712 against England at home just last year.

Only Sunil Gavaskar has scored more in a single Test series for India his 774 runs in the 1971 away tour of the West Indies and 732 at home in 1978/79. With the fifth Test still to come, Gill has every chance of surpassing both of Gavaskar's legendary marks.

Coming to the match, Gill's exceptional innings of 103 keeps his side in the game as his side posted 223 runs with the loss of four wickets at the end of the first session on Day 5 against England.

At the stroke of lunch, the visitors are 223/4, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten at the crease. The Shubman Gill-led side still trails the Three Lions' total of 669 by 88 runs.

Team India started the first session of the fifth and final day of the fourth Test from 174/2 with Gill (78*) and opener KL Rahul (87*) unbeaten at the crease.

