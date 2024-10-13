"India didn't bench Virat Kohli during...": Pak's Fakhar expresses concern on omitting Babar from Test squad

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman expressed concern on the suggestions to drop premier batter and former captain Babar Azam from squad for England Test following a string of poor performances and highlighted India's decision to back star batter Virat Kohli during his three-year-lean patch in longest format of the game.

In a post on X, Fakhar drew parallels between Virat's lean patch in Tests from 2020-2023 and Babar's current run of form, and said that if the team management considers "sidelining our premier batsman, the best Pakistan has ever produced", it could send a deeply negative message to the team.

He also urged the team to avoid "pressing the panic button" and "safeguard the key players instead of undermining them".

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," Fakhar said in the post.

Zaman's statement came as Babar was dropped from the side selected for the second and third Tests against England at home. Babar made scores 30 and five across the two innings of the first match at Multan, adjudged lbw to Chris Woakes in the first innings and edging to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson in the second. His last 50+ score in the format came back in December 2022, and in his last 17 Test innings, he averages just 20.70 and made just 352 runs with best score of 41. In his last eight innings on home soil, where runs have flowed for others, Babar averages just 18.75.

Virat Kohli encountered a rough patch in Test cricket from 2020 to early 2023. From January 2020 to his 28th Test century against Australia at Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his first in three years, he could score just 1,028 runs at an average of 25.70 in 23 Tests, making just six half-centuries in 41 innings with a best score of 29 runs.

This was in sharp contrast to his brilliant run from 2016-19, in which he scored 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and best score of 254*.

However, since his 186 against Australia in Ahmedabad in March last year, his first in Tests since three years, Virat has improved massively on his Test form. In eight Tests, he has scored 717 runs in 13 innings at an average of 59.75, with two centuries and two fifties in 13 innings and best score of 186.

Coming to Pakistan squad for second and third Tests, following extensive conversations held by a newly-formed selection committee, some of Pakistan's most well-renowned players will miss the second Test in Multan against England in a host of changes. Babar headlines numerous changes made by a newly-formed selection committee in the immediate aftermath of Pakistan's humbling innings defeat in the first Test on Friday, which came despite them posting runs in excess of 550 runs in their first innings.

Pace-bowling duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also out of the squad, as is keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who dealt with illness and was subsequently taken to hospital during the first Test, will also sit out, as per ICC.

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan come into the squad.

"Selethecting squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors," said Aqib Javed, a member of the selection committee as quoted by ICC.

"We have had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we have made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi."

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger."

In the first Test, England became the first team to ever take a first innings lead of over 200 runs after conceding over 550 in the first innings. Pakistan by contrast became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings, thanks to England's 823/7d, the fourth-highest Test innings total of all time, and the highest in the 21st century.

The result moved England to fourth on the World Test Championship table to keep hopes of a Final spot alive, and consigned Pakistan to last place in the standings with a possible points percentage of just 16.67 per cent.

Pakistan squad for second and third Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

