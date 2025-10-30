India end Australia's 15-match World Cup streak, script first-ever 300+ chase in ODI World Cup knockouts

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : The semifinal clash between India and Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup at Navi Mumbai witnessed Women in Blue ending Aussies' 15-match win-streak in the tournament in style, as for the first time, a target in excess of 300 runs was knocked off in a ICC ODI World Cup knockout match, across both men's and women's tournaments.

Jemimah Rodrigues (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) registered their names in history with India's highest partnership for any wicket in a women's World Cup knockout match of 167 runs, helping India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in history of women's ODIs.

Australia's previous defeat in the World Cup was also against India: in the 2017 semi-final in Derby. Notably, Australia has lost two matches in World Cup semifinals, but has won the other four. Both of these losses have come against India.

The previous best chase in a knockout match across men's and women's ODI World Cups had been made by New Zealand's men's team in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal, as his fiery 84* helped New Zealand chase down 298 runs against South Africa in Auckland.

Rodrigues not only became the second-Indian with a century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout match, but also the second batter after Nat Sciver Brunt of England to register a century in a WC knockout run-chase. Brunt's century came during the 2022 final against Australia, in a losing effort.

This match resulted in 679 runs made (338 by Australia, 341 by India), the highest match aggregate in a Women's World Cup match.

India outdid themselves by miles in chasing in WODIs, outdoing their 265 run chase against the Aussies in 2021 at Mackay.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India.

Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand.

Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

