India fight back late as Proteas finish Day 1 on 247/6 in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 : India staged a strong comeback in the final session of the second Test in Guwahati on Saturday, restricting South Africa to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1.

The Proteas, who were comfortably placed at 156/2 at lunch and appeared set for a big first-innings total, lost their way as Indian bowlers struck regularly in the final session. South Africa managed 91 runs in the third session while losing four crucial wickets.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who had looked in fine touch, was the first to fall after the break, dismissed for 41 as Ravindra Jadeja claimed his first wicket of the match.

Tristan Stubbs, batting fluently on 49, was next to depart, handing Kuldeep Yadav his second wicket of the match. Moments after crossing 200, South Africa suffered another setback when Wiaan Mulder was removed for 13, with Kuldeep striking again. The visitors suddenly found themselves wobbling at 201/5.

Tony de Zorzi became the final casualty of the day, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 28.

On a red-soil surface, Kuldeep Yadav emerged as India's standout bowler with figures of 3/48. Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each.

At the end of the second session on Day 1, the Proteas were 156/2 in 55 overs, with Bavuma (36* off 86 balls) and Stubbs (32* off 82 balls) staying solid at the crease.

South Africa started their session at 82/1 with Rickelton and Bavuma at the crease.

Kuldeep Yadav provided an early breakthrough after the tea break, removing opener Ryan Rickelton (35 off 82 balls) during the 28th over of the first innings.

After Rickelton's departure, Stubbs and captain Bavuma steadied the ship with a superb, unbeaten third-wicket stand. At the start of their innings, both batters were cautious and were carefully watching the conditions.

Once set at the crease, Bavuma and Stubbs started to capitalise and attacked to keep the scoreboard ticking.

During the 33rd over, Stubbs slammed two boundaries against speedster Siraj, whereas Bavuma hammered back-to-back fours against the Indian seamer during the 37th over, showcasing the sign of aggression.

During the fifth delivery of the 42nd over, Stubbs hammered his first six against Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India took their first DRS during the fifth delivery of the 45th over. Bavuma, who attempted to play a sweep shot against Ravindra Jadeja, was wrapped onto his pads. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and India decided to challenge the decision.

The replays confirmed the ball missed the leg stump, and India lost their first review as Bavuma survived.

The right-handed batter Bavuma also completed 1000 runs in Tests as captain during the 50th over. The veteran is the ninth South African to do so in this format.

Bavuma is the joint-second-fastest for the Proteas, alongside Dudley Nourse, and is only behind Graeme Smith (17 innings).

Stubbs and Bavuma kept ticking the scoreboard as visitors reached a strong post at 156/2 at tea in this historic Guwahati Test.

Earlier, the Proteas made 82/1 in the first session after opting to bat first.

The opening stand of Aiden Markram and Rickelton was ended by Jasprit Bumrah, who castled Markram's wicket, removing him for an 81-ball 38, with five fours.

This is the first time Guwahati has hosted an international Test match. The wicket has offered a good bounce, and the Proteas are making full use of it.

India is 1-0 behind in the ongoing two-match Test series.

Brief Scores: South Africa 247/6 (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3/48) vs India.

