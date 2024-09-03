"India have played outstanding cricket over last two years...": Steve Smith

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Australian batter Steve Smith said that the Indian team has played some outstanding cricket over last two years and the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be an exciting series which he is looking forward to.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to the Star Sports, Smith said, "Yeah, very excited (for the series). You know, it is going to be a great series. You know, India have been playing outstanding cricket. We have been playing really good cricket the last couple of years. We have not beaten India in the last two times they have come out here. Obviously got a terrific side, very well-balanced team, all bases covered."

"So, they have played really good cricket out here. They have played good cricket when we've been over in India as well, where we know they are very, very difficult to beat. So it is going to be a big summer. It is going to be an exciting one. And, I am looking forward to it," he added.

Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in the series. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

This series would be an important one for Smith as he would be aiming to prove himself as a Test opener. Since David Warner brought the curtain down on his illustrious Test career, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot.

However, since his promotion, he has had a mixed bag of performances at the opening slot. The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

