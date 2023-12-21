India in control as Australia bundled out for 219 in one-off Test; Mandhana, Rana forge 90-run partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : A good start from the batters ensured that India were in control after bowlers dismantled Australia on the first day of the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

At the time of stumps, India were 98/1 with Smriti Mandhana (43) and Sneh Rana (4) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts asserted their dominance early dismissing Australia for 219.

The momentum ebbed and flowed throughout an exciting day of Test cricket, but it was mostly in favour of the hosts, who made an excellent start, claiming two wickets in the first ten balls.

Jess Jonassen and Kim Garth started post-Tea session with scores of 6(23) and 8(16) respectively as Australia were struggling at 180/8 in 60 overs.

They remained at the crease for 15.3 overs during their 30-run stand before Jonassen (19) was caught on the pads. Garth was unbeaten on 28 from 71 balls as Australia were bowled out for 219 in 77.4 overs.

The near-perfect start with the bat from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, whose 90-run opening combination was only interrupted in the shadows of stumps.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma launched an attack against the new ball duo of Kim Garth and Lauren Cheatle. Garth took a lot of hammering as the openers raced to 50 in 7.4 overs.

In search of an answer, Australia captain Alyssa Healy introduced spin in the final half hour, with Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen joining the attack. Jonassen trapped Verma lbw on 40 to provide the visitors with a much-needed first breakthrough.

Earlier, before the umpires called for Tea, a bit of bizarreness occurred on the field as first umpire N Janani hinted that it was time for tea but umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary got across and took his position. Hence players thought one more over was about to be bowled, but bails were removed and the session ended.

India coach Amol Muzumdar was pleased as he applauded his players when they made their way back to the dressing room.

Pooja Vastrakar's pace once again did the trick as a bit of de ja vu was on the cards. Once again four wickets fell down, pacer Pooja struck twice while Sneh Rana walked away with a single wicket.

Skipper Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland stitched up a small partnership but once that partnership ended, wickets continued to fall putting Australia in a tough spot on the opening day.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Brief Score: Australia 219 (Tahlia McGrath 50, Beth Mooney 40; Pooja Vastrakar 4-53) vs India 98/1 (Smriti Mandhana 43*, Sneh Rana 4*; Jess Jonassen 1-4).

