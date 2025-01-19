"India, India ki awaaz....": Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt tribute to iconic Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Former Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt tribute for Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, which is completing its 50 years on Sunday, saying that the stadium has been a witness to many unforgettable moments and its energy is just as good as it has always been.

Dhawan reminisced about the numerous unforgettable moments & the electrifying atmosphere of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in his Instagram post. In his caption, Dhawan emphasized the electric atmosphere of the stadium, with the chants of "India! India!" still ringing in the air, reflecting the undying passion of Indian cricket fans.

"Half a century of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with so many unforgettable moments. 'India! India!' ki awaaz... Wankhede ki hawa mein aaj bhi woh Josh hai! #50YearsOfWankhede," said the caption of Dhawan's post.

The video Dhawan shared along with the post also captured a special moment, where the crowd is seen chanting "Gabbar! Gabbar!" in celebration of their favourite cricketer. In return, Shikhar, ever the fan favourite, respectfully honours the crowd's love with his signature 'Thigh Five' celebration, acknowledging the unwavering support from his supporters.

In four matches Dhawan has played at the venue, he has made 176 runs at an average of 44.00, with best score of 74 and two half-centuries to his name.

Over the years, Wankhede Stadium has been the site of some of the most significant cricketing events in India's history including the memorable 2011 World Cup win. Dhawan's tribute further cements the stadium's special place in the hearts of millions of fans.

Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team will join the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic stadium on Sunday.

The events celebrating the occasion commenced on January 12, leading up to a grand main event on Sunday.

Mumbai legends and former and current Indian cricket captainsincluding Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji will unite to commemorate the historic significance of Wankhede Stadium. This celebration promises to honour the stadium's pivotal role in the sport's legacy.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from both domestic and international cricket.

The evening will be hosted by the talented Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, who will guide the audience through a series of engaging performances and tributes. Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and breathtaking laser show.

As a part of the celebrations, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members will release a coffee table book on January 19. A commemorative postal stamp will also be issued to honour the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium. During the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consul Generals, and bureaucrats on January 12.

Celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket's unsung heroes, MCA will felicitate the groundsmen of MCA's clubs and grounds and organise Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a special lunch for them on January 15 followed by felicitation of the members of the Mumbai team which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

