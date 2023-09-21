“India is really a good side”: Pat Cummins praises Men in Blue ahead of ODI series

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 21 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins lauded Rohit Sharma-led India and said that the Men in Blue are a great side. The three-match ODI series between the two cricket giants will start from Friday in Mohali.

Ahead of the first ODI game in Mohali, Cummins spoke at the pre-match press conference and heaped praise on the home side and said that no matter what playing eleven they put on, still the Men in Blue will be a great side.

The Aussie added that India will get the advantage in the forthcoming ODI series since they will be hosting it. Cummins further added that they will be looking forward to clinching a win in the series before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"India is really a good side, no matter who they put out and it is obviously in their home condition. Ideally, we would like to play really well and win but obviously, the big stuff starts in a couple of weeks," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against India.

India is coming into the series after beating Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final match by 10 wickets.

On the other hand, the Aussies had a disappointing 3-2 series loss against South Africa before travelling to India.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad for the series against Australia and announced that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya will not feature in the first two ODIs. However, they will return in the last match of the series.

In the absence of the 36-year-old India skipper, KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue side in the first two games, and Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain.

India will face off against Australia in their opening match of the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023 on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

