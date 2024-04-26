India legend Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Dubai [UAE], April 26 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced India legend Yuvraj Singh as an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29.

With just 36 days to go until the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket gets underway, ICC said in an official statement, "Yuvraj, who famously hit 36 runs in an over during the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 which he and India ultimately won, will attend a range of exciting World Cup promotional events in the United States in the lead-up to and during the T20 showpiece, including the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan fixture in New York on 9 June."

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it's very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet," Yuvraj, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 champion, said in an official statement.

Yuvraj was named Ambassador with 36 days to go in celebration of his six sixes in an over during India's successful Men's T20 World Cup 2007 campaign.

"The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I'm excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup," he added.

Yuvraj joined West Indies icon Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt as the first ambassadors to be revealed.

"India's clash against Pakistan in New York is going to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year, so it's a privilege to be a part of and to witness the best players in the world playing in a new stadium," Yuvraj said.

"It's an honour to have Yuvraj as an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Ambassador. His name is synonymous with the T20 World Cup, owning one of the event's most iconic moments when he became the first player to hit six sixes in a T20 International. He joins Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt as the first ambassadors to be announced, who will each add to the excitement of what will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, said.

The marquee tournament will be played from June 1-29 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 55 matches will be played by 20 teams across 9 venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor