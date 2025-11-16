India need record chase to beat South Africa in Kolkata Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : Team India have a massive task at hand in the ongoing India vs South Africa Test at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Shubman Gill & co. have been set a target of 124 runs by the Proteas on a pitch that is offering variable bounce to the bowlers and is tough for batting. Notably, the highest successful run chase in Tests in Kolkata is 117 runs, which India pulled off against the same opposition back in 2004.

After 117, the next-highest successful chase at the venue is 79, achieved by India against England in 1993, underscoring how difficult batting becomes in the fourth innings at Eden Gardens.

If India manages to chase South Africa's target of 124, it will set a new record for the highest successful run-chase at the venue.

Coming to the Kolkata Test, the match saw 30 wickets fall across the two and a half days. India bowled out South Africa for 159 after being asked to field first. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for the hosts, recording his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj supported him well, picking up two wickets each as the Proteas folded shortly after Tea on Day 1.

India, however, found batting just as hard and were dismissed for 189. KL Rahul top-scored with a gritty 39 on a difficult surface while Rishabh Pant helped with a quick 27 off just 24 balls. Ravindra Jadeja's 27-run innings also helped India as they gained a 30-run lead. For South Africa, spinner Simon Harmer shone with a four-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen claimed three wickets.

Trailing by 30 runs, South Africa managed 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. While most of the visiting batters struggled against Jadeja's spin, captain Temba Bavuma batted with resistance with a determined 55, the only fifty of the match up to Lunch on Day 3. Corbin Bosch also contributed with an important 25 to keep South Africa's scoreboard moving. Jadeja claimed figures of 4-50 in 20 overs while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets each, with Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah claiming one apiece.

Chasing 124, India were jolted early as Jansen removed both openersRahul and Jaiswalreducing the hosts to 10 for 2 by Lunch on Day 3.

