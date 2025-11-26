India needs to get better, says Rishabh Pant after 2-0 series defeat to South Africa

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : Indian skipper Rishabh Pant has acknowledged India's disappointing series defeat against South Africa, crediting Proteas for their dominant performance. Pant emphasised the need for the team to learn from their mistakes, improve, and focus on their own plan.

South Africa secured a resounding 408-run victory over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, thanks to outstanding performances from Simon Harmer (6/37), Senuran Muthusamy's maiden Test century (109), and brilliant contributions from Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

"It's a little disappointing. As a team, we need to get better. We need to give credit to the opposition. We need to take the learning and stick as a team. They dominated the series, but at the same time, you can't take credit for granted. We needed to be clear with our mindset. In the future, we need to learn from it and get better. They played better cricket; cricket demands that you capitalise as a team. And we did not do that, and that cost us the whole series. The positive will be focusing on our own pla,n and that's what we will take from this series," Rishabh Pant said after the match.

After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, the Proteas outclassed the Indian side in the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa's Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

This is also South Africa's first Test series win in India since 2000. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was under the leadership of Hansie Cronje, who won the series 2-0. Temba Bavuma became the latest skipper to join the list.

This is also South Africa's second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.

This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. 0-3 to NZ last year and 0-2 vs SA now - two home Test series defeats for India in two years, under Gambhir.

