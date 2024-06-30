India outclasses South Africa: Sports fraternity extends wishes to Men in Blue after T20 WC triumph

New Delhi [India], June 30 : After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and ending India's long wait for an ICC trophy, the sports fraternity joined hands to congratulate the Men in Blue for winning the prestigious trophy.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Former India women's cricketer Mithali Raj took to her social media account and extended wishes to the players winning the T20 WC trophy for the second time. She added that it was an 'exemplary captaincy' from skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mithali added that it was a 'fitting farewell to T20I cricket' for Virat Kohli.

"What a match! India outclasses South Africa to lift the #T20WorldCup trophy for the 2nd time! Kudos to @ImRo45 for his exemplary captaincy and consistent batting throughout the tournament. The death overs were pure magic! @Jaspritbumrah93's overs have been pure gold dust for us throughout the World Cup. His overs changed the game in the final as well. Credit to coach Rahul Dravid and the entire team for their dedication and teamwork. Every player contributed to this triumph. Special mention to @imVkohli for his crucial knock when it mattered most - a fitting farewell to T20I cricket for a legend of the game! An emotional game for all of us," Mithali wrote on X.

What a match! India outclasses South Africa to lift the #T20WorldCup trophy for the 2nd time! 🏆 Kudos to @ImRo45 for his exemplary captaincy and consistent batting throughout the tournament. The death overs were pure magic! @Jaspritbumrah93’s overs have been pure gold dust for… pic.twitter.com/GrjlhRrX4H — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 29, 2024

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that the long wait for an ICC trophy finally came to an end.

"Yaaay! The wait ends What a comeback to win this. We win a World Cup after 13 years, and a T20 World Cup after 17 years. First T20 World Cup for us win since the inception of the IPL," Sehwag wrote on X.

Yaaay ! The wait ends What a comeback to win this. We win a World Cup after 13 years, and a T20 World Cup after 17 years. First T20 World Cup for us win since the inception of the IPL. #T20IWorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 29, 2024

India's First Olympic Fencer C A Bhavani Devi said that it was an unbeatable spirit from Team India.

"Unstoppable force, unbeatable spirit! Congratulations #TeamIndia," Bhavani Devi wrote.

Unstoppable force, unbeatable spirit! Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🏏💥 #Champions #T20IWorldCup — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) June 29, 2024

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan said that talisman India batter is a 'well-deserved champion' and a 'true legend' of the game.

"What a player, what a career, and what a note to retire from T20I. A well-deserved champion and a true legend. Congratulations, @imVkohli! Wishing you the best for the future," Pathan wrote.

What a player, what a career, and what a note to retire from T20I A well-deserved champion and a true legend. Congratulations, @imVkohli ! Wishing you the best for the future. #ThankYouVirat #Legend #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/r7nHiZhpPV— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 29, 2024

Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith hailed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his 'unbelievable' performance in the final match of the marquee event.

"Bumrah unbelievable, congrats India," Smith wrote.

Bumrah unbelievable, congrats India— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 29, 2024

"CONGRATULATIONS TEAM INDIA," former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga wrote on X while congratulating Team India.

CONGRATULATIONS TEAM INDIA🇮🇳🏆@ImRo45 @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 @surya_14kumar 👏— Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) June 29, 2024

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said that it was an 'incredible victory' from Team India.

"Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the #T20WorldCup. Your dedication and teamwork have truly shone brightly. Well done," Kaneria wrote on X.

Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the #T20WorldCup. 🏏🏆 Your dedication and teamwork have truly shone brightly. Well done! 🎉— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) June 29, 2024

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor