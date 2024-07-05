India pacer Mohammed Siraj receives heartwarming welcome from fans after reaching Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 : India pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Hyderabad after being a part of the victory parade and felicitation ceremony in Mumbai.

Siraj arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday and fans turned up in numbers to shower their love and support.

After arriving in Hyderabad, Siraj told reporters, "We had to wait 11 years for this moment so I am really happy."

India's 7-run triumph in Barbados over South Africa was their first ICC trophy in 11 years. Before this success, India stood victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Siraj arrived with the rest of the Indian team in New Delhi on Thursday from Barbados. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the rest of the team at his residence in the national capital.

After the Indian team left the national capital and arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support that the fans showed throughout the tournament.

The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

Once the victory parade ended and the team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of 'dhol' with fans cheering for them.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor