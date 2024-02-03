India Physical Disability Cricket team clinch T20 series 3-1 with thrilling victory over England

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3 : The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team showcased their prowess, sealing a 3-1 series win against England in a captivating encounter at Ahmedabad on Saturday. Ravindra Sante earned the Man of the Match award for his exceptional all-round performance.

Sante contributed significantly with bat, ball, and in the field, securing India's triumph.

With the series now at 3-1, India looks to maintain their dominance in the fifth and final match scheduled for February 6 at the world's biggest cricket arena the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sante's consistent contributions have played a pivotal role in India's success throughout the series.

Facing an early setback with two quick wickets for just 21 runs in the initial four overs, India recovered through a crucial third-wicket partnership between skipper Vikrant Keni and Lokesh Marghade, contributing 50 runs. Marghade's 21 runs, combined with Keni's 28, set the stage for Sante's unbeaten 30, guiding India to a total of 150 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

In response, England struggled to reach the challenging target of 131, getting all out with three balls to spare. Sante's early dismissal of opener Alex (run out) and his subsequent two wickets created significant hurdles for the visitors. Sunny and Akhil Reddy's three-wicket hauls, along with Keni's valuable contribution, ensured England fell short of the target.

Liam O'Brien emerged as England's top scorer with 58 runs in 44 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup faced difficulties in reaching double figures. Ben Sutton managed 11 runs, and Anthony was the last man standing with 25 runs.

The series victory reflects the resilience and collective effort of the Indian team, setting the stage for an exciting fifth match as they aim to conclude the series on a high note.

The series is organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Committee of India, which is supported by the BCCI. The DCCI is thankful to the Gujarat Cricket Association for all its support in organising the tournament.

