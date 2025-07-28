India quick Khaleel Ahmed ends stint in County Championship with Essex due to personal reasons

Essex [UK], July 28 : India quick Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his stint in the County Championship with Essex after playing just two first-class matches for them due to personal reasons.

He had initially signed for a two-month deal, which would have kept him tied for six first-class matches, the remainder of the season. Khaleel was also in contention to feature in a maximum of 10 List A games in the One-Day Cup.

However, on Monday, Essex released a statement confirming the premature end of Khaleel's campaign, which read, "Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club."

"While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us. Everyone at Essex Cricket wishes Khaleel all the very best for the future," the statement concluded.

After Khaleel returned with figures of 4/70 during the second unofficial Test against England Lions, Essex cashed in and signed the Indian seamer. During his stint that was supposed to last till September, he scythed four scalps at a dwindling average of 64.50.

Before Khaleel, his IPL compatriot and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad cancelled his overseas deal with Yorkshire and withdrew from the final set of County Championship games due to "personal reasons" earlier this month.

Khaleel, whose last appearance for India dates back to 2019, boasts 15 wickets in his 11 ODI appearances, at an average of 31.00 and an economy rate of 5.81, with best figures of 3/13.

On the other hand, in the domestic circuit, the 27-year-old, a product of India's Under-19 squad for the 2016 World Cup, has represented Rajasthan in first-class cricket on 20 occasions. In Indian conditions, he has taken 56 red-ball wickets at a healthy average of 27.67, with best figures of 5/37.

Khaleel would be in contention for a spot in the inter-zonal Duleep Trophy competition. The tournament will mark the commencement of India's red-ball domestic season on August 28.

