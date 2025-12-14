India Register Dominant 90-Run Win Over Pakistan in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India U19 extended their dominant run in the U19 Men’s Asia Cup with a 90-run win over Pakistan in a Group A match at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The match was reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain. India batted first and scored 240 before dismissing Pakistan for 150 in 41.2 overs. The win helped India maintain an unbeaten record and move to the top of Group A, inching closer to a semi-final spot.

With a dominant performance, India U19 register a huge win and qualify for the semis with a game to spare 🇮🇳#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025#INDvPAK#ACCpic.twitter.com/DXvCciPJEq — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 14, 2025

Indian captain Ayush Mhatre gave his team a flying start with 38 off 25 balls, putting India at 78 for 1 in 9.4 overs. After his dismissal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi could not make an impact. Aaron George played a measured innings of 85, anchoring the team’s total. Kanishk Chouhan added 46 and Abhigyan Kundu contributed 22, ensuring a strong finish.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan took three wickets each. Ali Raza impressed with his seam bowling.

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum despite a valiant 70 off 83 balls from Huzaifa Ahsan. Deepesh Devendran set the tone with three early wickets, finishing with figures of 7-0-16-3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed captain Farhan Yousaf and took a stunning diving catch to remove Huzaifa. Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel claimed key wickets to prevent a recovery.

India’s all-round performance with disciplined bowling and timely batting proved too strong for Pakistan. The win keeps India at the top of Group A and moves them closer to a semi-final spot.

India will face Malaysia on December 16. Pakistan will play UAE.

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India U19: 240 all out in 46.1 overs. Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46, Ayush Mhatre 38; Abdul Subhan 3/42, Mohammad Sayyam 3/67

Pakistan U19: 150 all out in 41.2 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Deepesh Devendran 3/16, Kanishk Chouhan 3/33

Result: India U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 90 runs