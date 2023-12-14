India score 410/7 against England, second women's team in 88 years to reach milestone in single day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : The first day of the one-off Test against England here turned memorable for Indian cricket, specially women's cricket, as the team made its way into record books, becoming the second team to score over 400 runs in a single day.

They joined England who had made the record way back in 1935. India's score of 410/7 at stumps came on the back of scintillating half-centuries by four players and three big partnerships.

India were 410/7 at the end of day's play with Deepti Sharma (60) and Pooja Vastrakar (4) unbeaten at the crease.

With a stunning batting display, India also topped their previous highest total at home. The team moved past the earlier record of 400/9 against South Africa in 2014.

India resumed the final session of the day at 261/4 with Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia unbeaten on 25 (41 balls) and 15(18) respectively. While Kaur remained solid, Yastika delivered some spectacular drives to propel India cross the 300-run barrier with loss of four wickets at the end of 62 overs.

Yastika scored a superb fifty in the final session, but India's momentum was halted by the quick wickets of Harmanpreet and Yastika.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana's tenacious partnership confounded the English bowlers as they scored over 90 runs together. Rana's innings soon came to an end as she was bowled by Nat Sciver-Brunt. India took 94 overs to score 410 runs on the first day.

It was the first time in 88 years that a women's Test team scored more than 400 runs in a single day. The overall record is held by England, who scored 431 runs against New Zealand in 1935 at Lancaster Park in Christchurch.

India were 226/4 in 46 overs at Tea with Harmanpreet and Yastika unbeaten on 25(41) and 15(18) respectively.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh stitched up a 115-run partnership to helm the Indian innings. Sophie Ecclestone got the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Satheesh who was on 69 (76 balls).

At Lunch, India were 136/2 in 27 overs with Jemimah and Shubha unbeaten at the crease with scores of 37(63) and 55(57) respectively.

Brief Score: India 410/7 (94) (Shubha Satheesh 69, Deepti Sharma 60; Lauren Bell 2-64) vs England.

