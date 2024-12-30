Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : India skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday opened up on batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second inning and said that the youngster did touch the ball.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test, with the win the host took a 2-1 lead in the series. While India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Yashasvi scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said that with the naked eye, it seemed Yashasvi touched the ball. He also pointed out that technology is not 100 per cent correct. The skipper further added that India have been unfortunate on Monday.

"I don't know what to make of that because the technology didn't show anything. But with the naked eye, it seemed that he did touch something. So I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology. But in all fairness, I think he did touch the ball. But again, look, it's about the technology which we all know is not 100%. But again, like I said, we don't want to really look too much into that. It's just that more often than not, we are the ones falling on the wrong side of it. So it has been happening. But that's where I feel we have been a little unfortunate," Rohit said at the press conference.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

