India slips to 5th in World Test Championship standings, ranks below Pakistan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : India has slipped to the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings following a humiliating series loss to South Africa at home on Wednesday.

This marks just the second time that they have achieved a Test series win in the country after 2000. Meanwhile, the loss by 408 runs marks India's heaviest defeat (by margin of runs) in Test cricket, as per ICC.

The win has further strengthened South Africa's position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings. The defending champions occupy the second position, right behind Australia, with 36 points from their four Tests. Their points percentage (PCT) improves from 66.67 to 75. They have won three Tests and lost just one.

On the other hand, India slipped below fourth-ranked Pakistan in the standings, and is now at fifth place with their PCT dropping to 48.15, having lost four, won four and drawn one.

After a sluggish start on day one with 247/6 on the board, a maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109) and a hard-hitting knock from Marco Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) made crucial lower-order contributions to propel the Proteas to 489 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) was the top bowler for India.

Jansen continued his magic with the ball, snapping figures of 6/48, as the hosts were bundled out for merely 201. A half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with six fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) offering notable resistance. India did have a fine start with a 65-run opening stand, but slipped to 122/7, with a 72-run stand between Sundar and Kuldeep (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) pushing India to the 200-run mark.

South Africa chose not to enforce the follow-on, instead extending their advantage to past 500, with Tristan Stubbs (94 in 180 balls, with nine fours and a six) leading the way in their third innings total of 260/5 before the declaration. Once again, it was a spinner shining, with Jadeja taking a four-fer. But India were set a massive 549 runs to chase.

Simon Harmer, South Africa's Player of the Match in Kolkata, was at his very best in the second innings as well. Adding to his 3/64 in the first innings, Harmer (6/37) ran through India's batting line-up on the morning of the final day.

While Sai Sudarshan (14 in 139 balls, with a four) and Ravindra Jadeja (54 in 87 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) mounted resistance, India's fight broke in the second session as South Africa's continued strikes meant that they secured a massive 408-run win in Guwahati, bundling out India for 140 runs.

Another positive display for the visitors came from Aiden Markram, who stood tall in the field with a couple of stunning catches.

Harmer secured the 'Player of the Series' awards with 17 wickets in both Tests, including two four-fers and a six-fer. While Jansen took home the 'Player of the Match' award with an all-round performance, scoring a brilliant 93 and taking seven wickets.

The two teams will now square up in an ODI series starting November 30.

