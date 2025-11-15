India Test captain Shubman Gill hospitalised after suffering neck spasm

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 : India Test captain Shubman Gill's participation in the remainder of the opening Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens against South Africa is in doubt after he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure due to neck spasm, according to ESPNcricinfo.

During the second day of the series opener on Saturday, Gill was taken from the stadium to a private hospital for scans. Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field.

He swept the ball for a four and immediately held his neck while appearing in pain. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old was spotted wearing a neck brace. He was accompanied by the team doctor and liaison officer as they left Eden.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said after the first session.

Before the beginning of the day, Gill was spotted doing neck exercises with a member of the medical staff. Gill previously suffered from neck stiffness during last year's home Test series against New Zealand.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel termed Gill's injury as "unfortunate" and ruled out major concern around the skipper's workload management.

"Gill is a very fit guy, he looks after himself very well. So, it's just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried him into the day, which was crucial for us. Another sort of partnership with him batting around was going to be needed for us at the time and just bad timing," Morkel said while speaking to reporters.

In Gill's absence, his deputy Rishabh Pant captained the side during South Africa's second innings. Pant led the side as the spin troika put the hosts in a commanding position. Ravindra Jadeja scalped four, Kuldeep Yadav picked two and Axar Patel returned with one to leave the Proteas threadbare at 93/7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor