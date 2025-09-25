India Test Squad for West Indies Series Announced; Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain, Karun Nair Dropped

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday named the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. Shubman Gill will lead the team, while Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain. Middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has been recalled to the squad. He replaces Karun Nair, who was dropped after a poor performance in England. Jasprit Bumrah is included despite earlier speculation that he might be rested for home Tests. Rishabh Pant remains unavailable due to a fractured left foot sustained during the fourth Test against England in July. Dhruv Jurel will be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper, while N. Jagadeesan has been included as backup.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mukesh Kumar.

India will aim to collect full World Test Championship points after drawing their last series in England 2-2. West Indies will arrive after a heavy 0-3 defeat at home against Australia in their first WTC 2025-27 assignment.

The first Test will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2. The second will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi starting October 10.