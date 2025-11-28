India to Host Sri Lanka for 5-Match Women’s T20I Series in December 2025; Check Full Schedule

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Women’s T20I series as India will host Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month.

The five-match contest will begin on December 21 in Visakhapatnam. The second match will also be played at the same venue on December 23. The teams will then travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the final three games on December 26, December 28 and December 30.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20Is Full Schedule