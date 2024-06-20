India to play against Bangladesh, New Zealand, England as BCCI announces home season 2024/25 fixtures

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Team India will play against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fixtures for the upcoming international home season of the Men in Blue for 2024-25 on Thursday.

BCCI stated that Rohit Sharma's side will play against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match T20I series.

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Chennai. While Kanpur will host the second long-format match.

"The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad," BCCI stated.

The Men in Blue will also take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series.

"This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively," it added.

Team India will play against England in five T20I and three ODI series during the arrival of the New Year.

"The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs," BCCI's statement further added.

The first Test match against Bangladesh will be played on September 23 in Chennai and the second game will take place on October 1 in Kanpur. Both the long-format matches of the series between India and Bangladesh will kick off at 9:30 AM.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series will start in October in Dharamsala. The second and third 20-over matches will be held on October 9 and 12 in Delhi and Hyderabad respectively.

New Zealand's Tour of India for the three-match Test series will begin on October 20. The second and third Tests will be played on October 24 and November 1 in Pune and Mumbai respectively. All the three matches of the Test will start at 9:30 AM.

The five-match series between India and England will begin on January 22 in Chennai. Kolkata to host the second T20I on January 25. While, the next three matches of the series will be played on January 28, January 31 and February 2 in Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai respectively. All the matches of the five-game T20I series will begin at 7:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the ODI series between the Men in Blue and the Three Lions will begin on February 8. The second and third 50-over matches will be played on February 9 and February 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad respectively. All the matches of the three-game T20I series will kick off at 1:30 PM.

