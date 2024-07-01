India triumphs in bilateral deaf cricket series against England

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Team emerged victorious at the County Ground, Leicester in the bilateral series against England, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

The Indian team was invited and hosted by the England and South Wales Cricket Board.

The Indian team played in five cricket grounds and proved its mettle each time, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said in a release.

It said the series witnessed an intense battle between India and England, with both teams demonstrating cricketing talent.

The Indian team secured series win by defeating the hosts by six wickets in the seventh and final match of the series, a release said.

Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, said the victory in this bilateral series against England is not just a win on the field but a testament to the perseverance and skill of the country's hearing-impaired players.

"It marks a significant milestone for deaf cricket in India, showcasing our capability to compete and succeed at the highest levels of the sport. We are thrilled to see our team's hard work and determination pay off, and we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in deaf cricket."

He lauded the hard work and dedication of every team member, as well as the unwavering support from fans and stakeholders.

The release said that the series win not only reaffirms India's dominance in deaf cricket but also underscores the growing talent and potential within the deaf cricketing community.

"It serves as a testament to the inclusivity and diversity of sports in India, showcasing how determination and skill can overcome any challenge," the release said.

Roma Balwani, IDCA CEO said they are delighted by India's historic triumph against England in the bilateral series and that the victory underscores team's resilience and commitment to excellence in cricket.

"We are proud of our players and their dedication, and this win is remarkable as the team played in a new environment & succeeded with immense guidance from their coaches and skipper Virender Singh."

