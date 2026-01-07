India U19 vs South Africa U19 3rd Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND U19 vs SA U19 Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bowl against India Under-19 in the third and final Youth One-Day International of the series at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. India has already sealed the three-match series 2-0 after a convincing win in the second ODI. The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led side won the first match by 25 runs and followed it up with an eight-wicket victory in the second game. South Africa will look to put in a stronger performance in the final match to avoid a series whitewash and finish the tour on a positive note. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the South Africa YouTube channel.

IND vs SA U-19 3rd Youth ODI: Live streaming and match details

Match: India U-19 vs South Africa U-19, 3rd Youth ODI

Date: Monday, January 7, 2026

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Match start time: 1:00 p.m. IST

Live coverage

Live telecast in India: Not available

Live streaming in India: Cricket South Africa YouTube channel

South Africa U19 vs India U19 3rd Youth ODI Playing XIs

South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Muhammad Bulbulia (C), Jason Rowles, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (WK), Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Ntandoyenkosi Soni

India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Ambrish R S, Kanishk Chauhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan