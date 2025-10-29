India vs Australia 1st T20I Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Canberra

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The opening T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. India reached 97 for one in 9.4 overs before persistent showers forced the umpires to call off the match.

Earlier, rain had interrupted play after the first five overs, reducing the contest to 18 overs a side. Once the game resumed, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill added 50 runs for the second wicket, keeping India in a strong position.

Suryakumar scored 39 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes, while Gill remained unbeaten on 37 from 20 deliveries. The only wicket to fall was Abhishek Sharma, who was caught by Tim David off Nathan Ellis.

The second T20I will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.