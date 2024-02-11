India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Hugh Weibgen Wins Toss and Opts to Bat Against Uday Saharan's Side

In the highly anticipated ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final clash between India and Australia, Hugh Weibgen, the Australian captain, won the toss and elected to bat against Uday Saharan's Indian side. The toss took place amidst great excitement and anticipation from fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

India is taking on Australia in the title clash of the U19 World Cup in Benoni. This is India's fifth successive U19 World Cup final appearance and their third against the Aussies. Australia has never defeated India in a U19 World Cup final. If India manages to topple Australia, they will win the title for the sixth time, while Australia will win it for the fourth time.

This is India's third U19 World Cup final against Australia, having won the previous title clashes in 2012 and 2018. Despite this losing streak against India, Straker said that the Australian side was looking to play the final against India. The pacer said that the battle between Indian batting and Australian bowling will be great.

Australia's fast bowling has been its biggest asset in the campaign, with the trio that featured against Pakistan all having a great tournament: Straker has 12 wickets at 9.25, Vidler's 12 victims have come at 10.75, and Beardman has seven scalps at 12.85. The final match between India and Australia will kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

Squads:

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.