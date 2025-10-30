India vs Australia: What Happens If IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match: India will face Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025. But with rain in the forecast, many fans are wondering what will happen if the match is washed out. If rain affects the match, the ICC has kept a reserve day on October 31. Officials will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day. A minimum of 20 overs per side must be played for a result.

If the 50-over match is interrupted by rain and overs are reduced but no further play is possible, the game will restart as a full 50-over contest on the reserve day. If play begins after a reduction in overs and is later interrupted again, the reduced overs will carry forward to the reserve day. If the semi-final cannot be completed even on the reserve day, Australia will advance to the final as they finished higher in the group stage. The Aussies topped the league table, while India secured the fourth spot.

The winner will meet South Africa in the final at the same venue on November 2.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai is expected to have cloudy conditions through the day with a 25 percent chance of rain during the afternoon. In the evening, there is a 15 percent chance of precipitation and 100 percent cloud cover.