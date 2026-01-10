India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timing, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India will take on New Zealand in the first One-Day International of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The match will begin at 1.30 p.m. IST. India and New Zealand are the top two teams in the ICC ODI rankings. The two sides last met in an ODI final less than a year ago, when India beat New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy. The visitors will look to settle scores and aim for their first-ever ODI series win in India.

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action and could be seen in India colours for the last time until July. This is India’s final ODI series before the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Squads

India:

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘:



Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

New Zealand:

Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!



Fullstory at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/lbwgJ4bmrN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 23, 2025

Probable playing XIs

India:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand:

Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zak Foulkes, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.

Weather report

The weather is expected to remain clear during the India vs New Zealand first ODI. There is no forecast of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to about 16 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The BCA Stadium will host its first international men’s match. The pitch is expected to favour batters, with good bounce and carry. Bowlers could get some help early, especially fast bowlers with the new ball. As the match progresses, batting is likely to become easier. A first-innings score of around 320 could be competitive.

Head-to-head record (ODIs)

Matches played: 120

India won: 62

New Zealand won: 50

Live streaming Details

In India, the match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar. In New Zealand, Sky Sport will telecast the game.